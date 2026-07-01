Ryu Jun Yeol Signs With Galaxy Corporation

Ryu Jun Yeol has found a new agency!

On July 1, Galaxy Corporation announced that it had signed an exclusive contract with actor Ryu Jun Yeol.

The agency stated, “We have signed an exclusive contract with actor Ryu Jun Yeol. We will actively support all aspects of his career so that his exceptional acting talent and artistic capabilities can shine even more brightly on the global stage.”

The agency added, “Together, we will create new synergies by expanding into content production, global projects, AI, and IP businesses.”

Galaxy Corporation’s Chief Happiness Officer (CHO) Choi Yong Ho commented, “Ryu Jun Yeol is one of Korea’s leading actors, recognized for both his artistic achievements and mainstream appeal. By combining physical AI technology with creative content, we will expand his potential to the global market.”

Ryu Jun Yeol made his acting debut in 2015 with the film “Socialphobia” and rose to widespread fame through the hit drama “Reply 1988.” He has since established himself as one of Korea’s leading actors with acclaimed films including “The King,” “A Taxi Driver,” “Believer,” “Money,” and “The Night Owl.”

Ryu Jun Yeol is currently gearing up for the release of his new Netflix series “Mousetrap.”

Galaxy Corporation’s roster currently includes G-Dragon, Taemin, Song Kang Ho, Kim Jong Kook.

Watch Ryu Jun Yeol in “Reply 1988” on Viki:

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