Kim Ji Hun Confirmed + Park Ju Hyun Reported To Star In New Rom-Com

Kim Ji Hun and Park Ju Hyun may be starring together in a new drama!

On July 1, MHN Sports reported that Kim Ji Hun has been cast as the male lead in the upcoming drama “Sigor Amour” (literal title), while STARNEWS separately reported that Park Ju Hyun will also star in the series.

Kim Ji Hun’s agency confirmed his casting and shared, “Filming is scheduled to begin in the second half of this year.” Meanwhile, Park Ju Hyun’s agency has not yet responded to the casting report.

“Sigor Amour” is a 12-episode human romantic comedy set in a traditional market in Myeongsan County, South Chungcheong Province. The drama follows a realistic debt collection lawyer who has spent his life focused solely on survival. After becoming involved with the people of the local market, he gradually discovers the true meaning of community, love, and family.

Kim Ji Hun will play Ki Ho Tae, a debt collection lawyer known for his sharp eloquence and cool-headed judgment. Although he begins as a thorough realist, he gradually grows into someone who puts people first as he works alongside the market’s residents to solve various cases.

Park Ju Hyun has reportedly been offered the role of Hong Mi Jin, a former police sergeant who returns to her hometown and runs a butcher shop in the local market.

“Sigor Amour” is set to air on TV Chosun in the second half of this year.

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Hun in “Flower of Evil” on Viki below:

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And Park Ju Hyun in “Perfect Family” on Viki:

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