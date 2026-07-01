Ha Seok Jin Sees Lee Ju Yeon As Family While She Longs For More In 'Love On The Menu'

Upcoming drama “Love on the Menu” has unveiled new stills!

“Love on the Menu” is a family romance drama that follows Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Ha Seok Jin plays Kim Moo Jin, a perfectionist owner-chef of an Italian restaurant. Lee Ju Yeon stars as Jang Seo Hyun, a talented fashion designer who has harbored feelings for Kim Moo Jin ever since they first met as children. Now the head designer of a fashion brand, she has remained by his side all these years, her feelings unchanged.

For Kim Moo Jin, however, Jang Seo Hyun is not a romantic interest but someone he considers family.

The newly released stills capture Kim Moo Jin and Jang Seo Hyun experiencing the same moments with completely different emotions.

After returning home from years of studying abroad, Jang Seo Hyun’s first stop is to see Kim Moo Jin. Dressed up for their long-awaited reunion, she can’t hide her excitement. Kim Moo Jin, however, fails to recognize her at first. While he eventually greets her warmly, Jang Seo Hyun’s affectionate gaze reveals feelings she can no longer conceal, highlighting the emotional distance between them.

The fact that Kim Moo Jin still sees Jang Seo Hyun as someone like a younger sister only deepens the anticipation for how their relationship may evolve.

Another set of stills reveals a very different atmosphere. Kim Moo Jin is sitting beside Jang Seo Hyun’s hospital bed, his face filled with worry and inner conflict. Meanwhile, Jang Seo Hyun looks at him with a mixture of affection and hope, raising questions about what happened to bring them to this moment.

“Love on the Menu” premieres on July 25 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ha Seok Jin in “To My Beloved Thief” below:

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