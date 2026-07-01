Kong Hyo Jin And Jung Jun Won's Sweet Married Life Is Tested By A Dangerous Secret In 'A Bona Fide Killer'

Kong Hyo Jin and Jung Jun Won’s married life is about to get a thrilling twist in “A Bona Fide Killer”!

“A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is also secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

“Kingfisher” is an elite assassin who eliminates criminals. However, while Yu Bo Na is ruthless in her secret profession, she transforms into a warm, gentle, and loving wife whenever she is with her husband.

Jung Jun Won plays Kwon Tae Sung, a fearless investigative reporter and a devoted husband who adores his wife. As Yu Bo Na returns to work after a three-year break, he wholeheartedly supports her. Ironically, however, his latest investigation leads him to pursue the trail of the newly active Kingfisher.

The newly released stills highlight the stark contrast between the married lives of Yu Bo Na and Kwon Tae Sung. The first still captures the loving couple enjoying an ordinary, happy married life as they share warm smiles and a natural back hug.

However, another set of stills reveals a completely different dynamic. Yu Bo Na fixes her husband with a fiery, intimidating stare, while Kwon Tae Sung cautiously reads the room, hinting at the realistic yet playful chemistry that defines their relationship.

Although they are deeply in love, the couple secretly stand on opposite sides—as an assassin and a reporter. As Yu Bo Na struggles to protect both her identity and her family while Kwon Tae Sung relentlessly pursues the truth, their relationship is expected to blend the sweet charm of a romantic comedy with the edge-of-your-seat tension of a suspense thriller.

The production team shared, “The married chemistry between Kong Hyo Jin and Jung Jun Won, along with their sweet yet dangerous double lives, is one of the drama’s biggest highlights. We hope viewers look forward to the heartwarming everyday life of this loving couple, as well as the excitement and suspense created by the dangerous intersection of a killer and a reporter.”

“A Bona Fide Killer” will premiere on July 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kong Hyo Jin in “Crazy Romance” on Viki below:

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Or watch Jung Jun Won in “VIP” below:

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