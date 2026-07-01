Watch: BOYNEXTDOOR Gets Chaotic In High-Energy Dance Practice Video For 'ADIOS!'

BOYNEXTDOOR is back with a fun dance video for “ADIOS!”

On July 1, BOYNEXTDOOR released the official dance practice video for “ADIOS!”, the fan-favorite B-side off their new full-length album “HOME.”

In contrast to their sharper and more precise choreography for their title track “VIRAL,” “ADIOS!” gives the members a chance to let loose amidst the high-energy choreography for the song. The video also amusingly includes some excited cheers and screams by the idols as they give the last run-through of the day their all.

Check out BOYNEXTDOOR’s new dance practice video for “ADIOS!” below!