NouerA's Taipei Concert Postponed At Last Minute
NouerA’s “CATCH THE WAVE” concert in Taipei has been postponed.
On July 1, NOUER Entertainment announced that the Taipei stop of NouerA’s ongoing world tour “CATCH THE WAVE” had been “unavoidably postponed due to administrative procedures necessary for the event’s operation.”
The show was originally scheduled to be held on July 5.
NOUER Entertainment’s full English statement can be found below:
Hello.
This is NOUER ENTERTAINMENT.
We regret to inform you that the NouerA 2026 ‘CATCH THE WAVE’ WORLD TOUR in TAIPEI, originally scheduled for July 5th, has been unavoidably postponed due to administrative procedures necessary for the event’s operation.
We sincerely apologize for delivering this sudden and unfortunate news to the fans who have been eagerly waiting for NouerA’s concert.
Details regarding ticket refunds and other related matters will be announced in due course through the official ticketing platform. We will do our best to minimize any inconvenience caused to our fans.
We once again express our deepest apologies to all the fans who have been looking forward to the Taipei concert, and we will work hard to return with a better performance.
Thank you.