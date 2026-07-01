Kim Myung Soo And Kang Min Ah Both Face Career Crises In New Drama 'Love In Sync'

Kim Myung Soo and Kang Min Ah will face the biggest crises of their respective careers in upcoming drama “Love in Sync”!

“Love in Sync” is a romantic comedy about a woman who rejects empathy and a man burdened with too much of it. When they begin to share one another’s emotions through a supernatural phenomenon, they both embark on a journey of learning.

INFINITE’s Kim Myung Soo (L) will star as Cha Eun Hwan, a kind and highly sought-after psychological counselor, while Kang Min Ah will play Yoo Ji An, an A-list actress and former girl group member.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama offer a glimpse of the tempestuous journey that awaits the two protagonists. The two first meet when Yoo Ji An seeks out Cha Eun Hwan in the hopes of improving her acting skills. However, after their memorable first meeting, an unexpected phenomenon occurs in which Yoo Ji An is suddenly able to read Cha Eun Hwan’s mind and feel his emotions.

Meanwhile, both Yoo Ji An and Cha Eun Hwan find their successful careers in crisis for different reasons. In Yoo Ji An’s case, an unexpected controversy suddenly turns public opinion against the once popular star. Although she appears prickly on the outside, Yoo Ji An is hiding a soft, vulnerable heart on the inside, and she winds up pitifully shedding tears at a convenience store in despair.

Cha Eun Hwan, on the other hand, winds up in trouble because of the unique counseling method that made him popular in the first place. The renowned counselor, who suddenly finds himself at risk of losing his license due to ethical issues, freezes in shock after receiving a letter from the counselors’ association.

The “Love in Sync” production team commented, “Cha Eun Hwan, who is in danger of having his counselor’s license revoked, and Yoo Ji An, who has been branded with the stigma of power abuse, will be caught up in a whirlwind of unending incidents. Please keep an eye on how they grow through these experiences.”

“Love in Sync” will premiere on July 4 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Dare to Love Me” on Viki below:

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And watch Kang Min Ah in “Gaus Electronics” below:

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