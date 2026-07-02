Kim Hye Soo’s Upcoming Drama Announces Premiere Date With New Poster

Upcoming drama “The Affair Is Not the Problem Right Now” (literal translation) has unveiled a new poster!

Starring Kim Hye Soo, Cho Yeo Jeong, Kim Ji Hun, and Kim Jae Chul, “The Affair Is Not the Problem Right Now” is a black comedy that unfolds as spiraling chain reactions take place when a popular influencer couple, who has sold the image of a happy family, and their next-door neighbors—a doctor couple locked in a bitter divorce battle—become entangled in an overwhelming secret that makes even an affair seem trivial.

The poster features influencer Kyung Hee (Kim Hye Soo), who sells the image of the perfect family. Set against the backdrop of a peaceful upscale residential neighborhood, it juxtaposes her glamorous daily life with the fractures hidden beneath the surface.

Dressed in bright clothing and holding a selfie stick, Kyung Hee wears a relaxed smile. She appears calm, as though unaware of the impending catastrophe that is about to turn her world upside down.

The scene visible through the mansion’s windows behind her symbolically foreshadows the events to come. The silhouette of a man and woman embracing affectionately, a man pressing his ear against a wall in front of a shattered family portrait, and two young girls standing hand in hand hint at the anxiety and secrets hidden beneath an outwardly perfect everyday life.

“The Affair Is Not the Problem Right Now” is set to premiere on July 31 at 8 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Kim Hye Soo in “Default”:

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