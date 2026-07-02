'KPop Demon Hunters' Star Arden Cho Shares Beautiful Wedding Photos

Korean-American actress Arden Cho, who voiced the character Rumi in the Netflix animated series “KPop Demon Hunters,” has tied the knot!

Recently, the fashion magazine Vogue released wedding photos of Arden Cho and orthopedic surgeon Christopher Lee. The couple exchanged vows on June 27 (local time) at the historic Villa Cora in Florence, Italy.

The released photos capture the couple looking at each other and smiling brightly during their wedding reception. Another photo shows the couple performing a pyebaek, a traditional Korean wedding ritual, while dressed in hanbok. Arden Cho, wearing traditional wedding attire, sat across from her groom and shared a jujube, recreating the Korean ceremony and adding a touching moment by incorporating Korean culture into their wedding.

Check out the beautiful photos from Arden Cho’s wedding below!

Earlier last week, Arden Cho also posted several photos of her and her fiancé in a pure white tuxedo and dress, sharing her thoughts and feelings ahead of her wedding.

Congratulations to the happy couple!