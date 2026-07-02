Watch: Song Kang And Lee Jun Young's 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' Announces Premiere Date With New Teasers

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is gearing up for its August premiere!

“Four Hands” is a piano term that refers to a technique where two people play a single piano together. The drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will depict the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of youths who meet at an arts high school, following their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

On July 1, “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” unveiled a new teaser, which begins with Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young) filming Kang Bi Oh (Song Kang), who is looking at the music sheet while sitting at the piano. He playfully grabs Kang Bi Oh’s hand, waving it to the camera.

The teaser highlights Choi Jeong Yo and Kang Bi Oh’s friendship as their bond deepens through their shared love for the piano. In addition to playing the piano together, the two spend their days together, looking at sheet music and commuting home together.

The newly released poster also depicts Choi Jeong Yo’s and Kang Bi Oh’s hands on the piano along with the copy, “In front of the keyboard, our breathtakingly perfect chemistry.”

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is set to premiere on August 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Jun Young in his on-air drama “Reborn Rookie”:

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Also watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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