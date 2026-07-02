Watch: Ahn Bo Hyun Reunites With His Ruthless Police Academy Instructor Jung Eun Chae In “Flex X Cop 2” Teaser

“Flex x Cop” Season 2 has shared its first teaser!

In “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun will reprise his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes. Jung Eun Chae will join the cast as veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

The teaser opens with Jin Yi Soo confidently saying, “Now, shall we begin?” Alongside Violent Crimes Unit Team 1 members Park Jun Young (Kang Sang Jun) and Choi Kyung Jin (Kim Shin Bi), with whom he has grown closer than blood relatives, he jets overseas on a luxury private plane to take down criminals.

In this season, Jin Yi Soo continues to show his wealth-driven tactics to bring criminals to justice. At a party, dressed in a tuxedo, he raises a toast and says, “Cheers.” He later says, “I’ll use the helicopter. I need to catch serial killer hunters,” and summons a helicopter. He also engages in a high-speed car chase through the city center in a foreign luxury car.

Most notably, Violent Crimes Unit Team 1 is getting a new team leader. Jin Yi Soo, while preparing a red carpet and flowers to welcome the new boss, is stunned when the new leader arrives on a motorcycle in full police uniform. The newcomer is Joo Hye Ra, a “devil instructor” from his police academy days who once made him tremble in fear. Her strong presence is shown as she throws Jin Yi Soo with a judo technique and swings a police baton with ease, echoing his time at the police academy. When Jin Yi Soo says, “This is a nightmare,” she responds, “This is reality.”

Amid this, an unknown warning arrives: “Detective Jin, let the game begins.” Joo Hye Ra’s line, “Jin Yi Soo, there is someone targeting you with the resolve that it’s okay if you die,” hints at a new crisis facing Jin Yi Soo.

In addition, chaebol Yoo Sung Won (Yoo Seung Ho) makes his first appearance, teasing the role he will play moving forward.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Flex x Cop 2” will premiere on August 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki:

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Also watch Jung Eun Chae in “Someone You Loved” below:

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