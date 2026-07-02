Kim Hye Joon Is Ready To Unleash Her Killer Instinct In “A Shop For Killers 2”

“A Shop for Killers” Season 2 has unveiled new stills of Kim Hye Joon in character!

Based on a novel by “The Killer’s Shopping List” author Kang Ji Young, “A Shop for Killers” is an action drama that follows Jeong Ji An (Kim Hye Joon), who moves in with her uncle Jeong Jin Man (Lee Dong Wook) after her parents’ passing. Jin Man runs a shopping mall, but when he suddenly dies, Ji An inherits his secret and dangerous legacy and becomes the target of suspicious killers. Season 2 follows Ji An, who becomes the shopping mall’s new CEO. She joins forces with Jin Man, who returns alive, to fight back against the global forces of Babylon.

The stills capture the dramatic transformation of Ji An, who once struggled to survive attacks from killers without knowing why, into a charismatic owner of Murthehelp, exuding authority from head to toe.

Stills show her facing urgent situations with facial injuries as well as hiding between door cracks while vigilantly scanning her surroundings with sharp eyes, heightening tension.

In addition, a still of her wearing a black suit with a cold expression reveals a completely changed presence.

Kim Hye Joon said, “In Season 1, you saw Ji An as more of a girl, but in Season 2, you will see her instincts as a killer emerging more strongly.”

In particular, regarding this season, which escalates into an all-out war with the expanded Babylon forces, she said, “I will show more diverse gun action than before. I practiced tactics and stances extensively.”

Action director Jeon Jae Hyung also said, “We placed a lot of emphasis on firearm handling, posture, footwork, and shooting techniques.” He added high praise, saying, “She feels like a completely different person compared to when we first met. Now, she is a fully accomplished action actress.”

With a total of eight episodes, “A Shop for Killers 2” will premiere with episodes 1 and 2 on July 22, followed by two episodes released every Wednesday.

While waiting, watch Kim Hye Joon in “Sinkhole”:

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