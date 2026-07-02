Park Seo Joon In Talks + Park Hae Il Reported To Star In New Period Mystery Film

Park Seo Joon and Park Hae Il may be the leads in a new film!

On July 2, Ilgan Sports reported that Park Seo Joon and Park Hae Il are set to star in the upcoming film “I Am a Firefly” (working title).

In response to the report, a representative from Park Seo Joon’s agency Awesome ENT stated, “It is one of the projects he has been offered.” Park Hae Il’s side has yet to respond to the casting news.

“I Am a Firefly” is set in 1974 during South Korea’s military dictatorship. The film follows a detective who has long suffered under the guilt-by-association system. While pursuing a major case to advance his career, he discovers the secret of the residents of Hwayong Village, who have been living in hiding after faking their deaths.

The story is rooted in the Bodo League Massacre of 1950. After the outbreak of the Korean War, the government rounded up and detained members of the National Bodo League and other individuals it had classified as potential threats. As government forces retreated, many of those detainees were executed without legal process in what is now recognized as a politically motivated mass killing.

Park Seo Joon has been offered the role of Seol Jun Gyeong, a detective who begins uncovering the truth behind the case 24 years after the massacre. A Public Security Bureau detective whose father is under government surveillance, Seol Jun Gyeong has spent his life conforming to the system in pursuit of survival and social advancement. However, as he confronts the hidden truth, he comes face-to-face with the brutal reality of state violence, causing his long-held beliefs to begin unraveling.

Park Hae Il has reportedly been offered the role of another key character, Kim Man Seop, better known as “Grandpa Button.” An enigmatic elderly man who lives as a homeless person outside the Public Security Bureau, he was once the first chief of the Hwayong police substation. Although he appears to be hiding his memories, he possesses sharp insight and formidable strength, making him the pivotal figure who hints at the secret of Hwayong Village to the detective.

The film will be directed by Lee Joon Ik, whose acclaimed works—including “The King and the Clown,” “Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet,” “Anarchist from Colony,” and “The Book of Fish”—have explored human lives and convictions against the backdrop of pivotal moments in Korean history.

Filming is scheduled to begin in October. Stay tuned for further updates!

In the meantime, watch Park Seo Joon on “Unplanned Trip: Limited Edition” below:

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