GroovyRoom's Park Gyu Jeong Confirms Plans For Marriage

Hip hop producer duo GroovyRoom’s Park Gyu Jeong is tying the knot!

On July 2, JTBC reported that Park Gyu Jeong of the producing group GroovyRoom is getting married. According to their report, his bride-to-be is a non-celebrity and the couple will hold their wedding ceremony this autumn.

In response to the report, GroovyRoom’s agency AT AREA confirmed, “Park Gyu Jeong is currently preparing for his wedding.”

GroovyRoom is a producing group that debuted in 2015. They served as mentors on seasons 2 and 3 of Mnet’s hip hop audition program “High School Rapper” and as producers and judges on seasons 9, 11, and 12 of “Show Me The Money.” Recognized for their musicality, they won the Producer of the Year award for two consecutive years at the Korean HipHop Awards in 2017 and 2018.

Earlier in May, his groupmate Lil Moshpit was also revealed to have gotten engaged. At the time, his non-celebrity girlfriend shared photos capturing the romantic proposal moments in Nice, France, announcing their engagement.

Congratulations to both!

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