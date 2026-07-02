Taecyeon Is An Elite Operative With A Past Connection To So Ji Sub In 'Agent Kim Reactivated'

Taecyeon will be making a special appearance in “Agent Kim Reactivated”!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

Taecyeon will make a special appearance as Park Young Gwang, whose past connection to Manager Kim leads to an intense display of action-packed chemistry.

The newly released stills capture Park Young Gwang’s commanding charisma. In one image, he grips a combat knife in the middle of a training ground with an intense, piercing gaze.

In other stills, he exudes the fierce aura of an elite operative while dressed in a black military uniform and carrying a rifle as he carries out a dangerous mission. Codenamed “Code Name 66,” it remains to be seen how his character’s past is intertwined with Manager Kim’s.

Taecyeon shared, “I was incredibly excited to have the opportunity to act alongside senior actor So Ji Sub. That alone was enough for me to decide to join the project without any hesitation.” Expressing his admiration for So Ji Sub, he added, “I remember filming in such a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Everyone on set was so considerate and hospitable, so I had a wonderful time filming.”

He continued, “I was truly happy to be part of ‘Agent Kim Reactivated.’ I hope viewers will also enjoy discovering the many different charms of the drama.”

The production team also expressed their gratitude, saying, “Taecyeon gladly accepted our offer to make a special appearance. Even on set, he brought his signature energy and focus, helping create scenes of exceptional quality.” They continued, “Through his special appearance, Taecyeon will add unexpected tension and excitement to the drama. We hope viewers will look forward to the meaningful role he will play in the story.”

Taecyeon’s special appearance can be seen in Episode 3 of “Agent Kim Reactivated,” airing on July 3 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Taecyeon in “The First Night with the Duke” on Viki below:

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