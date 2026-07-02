Kong Hyo Jin's Elite Crime-Fighting Team Lives Double Lives As Office Workers In 'A Bona Fide Killer'

“A Bona Fide Killer” has unveiled new stills of Kong Hyo Jin’s teammates!

“A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is also secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

Newly released stills offer a glimpse of the members of Durumi Electronics’ Sales Team 3, who conceal their true identities while living seemingly ordinary lives. Though they appear to be regular office workers, they are actually an elite covert unit specializing in eliminating criminals through methods such as sniper attacks, staged accidents, and poisonings. They secretly take down ruthless criminals who have escaped justice, delivering long-awaited retribution on behalf of their victims.

Unlike the other departments at Durumi Electronics, which are staffed by ordinary employees, Sales Team 3 operates as a secret organization. The team refers to its targets as “clients” and its missions as “meetings,” carefully hiding their covert operations.

Led by Kim Bong Pal (Sung Dong Il), the team consists of Ki Young Do (Moo Jin Sung) and Bong Tae Min (Kim Nam Hee), who handle field operations and tactical support. They are joined by Oh Hyun Nam (Ha Yul Ri), Go Young Gap (Heo Jae Ho), and Yang Ye Sol (Kim Ga Hee), forming a highly efficient and seamless organization.

As the ace of Sales Team 3, Yu Bo Na boasts unmatched sniping skills and has the highest success rate on the team. Every time she carries out a mission, rumors spread about the mysterious assassin known only as “Kingfisher.” Returning to the team after a three-year maternity leave, Yu Bo Na chooses to once again do what she does best as she fights to protect both her family and the world.

Team leader Kim Bong Pal (Sung Dong Il) is an expert at disguising murders as accidental deaths. Although highly skilled, he also possesses a deeply human side, often delivering bittersweet reflections after each mission.

Ki Young Do (Moo Jin Sung), a genius hacker nicknamed “Crazy Fingers,” serves as the team’s technical mastermind, providing crucial support for Yu Bo Na’s missions. Though somewhat prickly in personality, he consistently demonstrates sharp judgment and unwavering dedication to the team.

Bong Tae Min (Kim Nam Hee) is the team’s weapons designer and engineer. Spending most of his time developing specialized equipment in his private workshop, he is nicknamed “Rotten Mold.”

Rookie employee Oh Hyun Nam (Ha Yul Ri) specializes in poisonings and livens up the team with her bold personality and blunt way of speaking. Bong Tae Min and Oh Hyun Nam are expected to showcase unexpected chemistry as their contrasting personalities frequently clash.

Rounding out the team are Go Young Gap (Heo Jae Ho), a former doctor who now devotes himself to eliminating criminals, and administrative officer Yang Ye Sol (Kim Ga Hee), who specializes in forging documents.

“A Bona Fide Killer” will premiere on July 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kong Hyo Jin in “Crazy Romance” on Viki below:

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