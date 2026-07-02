Watch: Kim You Jung Crosses Paths With Park Jinyoung On A Dangerous Undercover Mission In '100 Days Of Deception'

tvN’s upcoming weekend drama “100 Days of Deception” has unveiled its first teaser!

Helmed by director Yoo In Shik of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and the “Dr. Romantic” series, “100 Days of Lies” is a period spy romance set during the Japanese occupation of Korea. The drama follows Lee Ga Gyeong, Gyeongseong’s (present-day Seoul) most skilled pickpocket, who infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea disguised as an interpreter trainee. There, she becomes entangled with Kim Tae Woong (also known as Sato Hideo), the newly appointed interpreter of the Government-General and the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea (the second-in-command of the Japanese Government-General of Korea).

Kim You Jung stars as Lee Ga Gyeong, while Park Jinyoung plays Kim Tae Woong (Sato Hideo).

Kim Hyun Joo takes on the role of Yoo So Ran, a sniper for the anti-Japanese resistance group Gugukdan, while Lee Moo Saeng plays Yoo Philip, the Gyeongseong correspondent for an American news agency. Jin Sun Kyu portrays Sato Shinichi, the second-highest-ranking official in the Japanese Government-General of Korea.

Released exactly 100 days before the drama’s premiere, the teaser captivates with its vivid recreation of Gyeongseong in 1932. Set against the bustling backdrop of Gyeongseong Station and the Japanese Government-General of Korea—where Koreans and Japanese police officers intermingle—the teaser hints at Lee Ga Gyeong’s dangerous undercover mission and her fateful encounter with Kim Tae Woong. The teaser further heightens the suspense by showcasing Sato Shinichi and Yoo Philip pursuing their own hidden agendas, as well as Yoo So Ran aiming her rifle at an unseen target.

Watch the teaser below!

“100 Days of Deception” is set to premiere on October 10.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung in “Dear X” on Viki below:

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And check out Park Jinyoung’s film “Hi-Five”:

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