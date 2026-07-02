Hwang In Youp's First Love Hyeri Changes His Life Forever In 'Dream To You'

Hwang In Youp has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “Dream to You”!

ENA’s “Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Joo Yi Jae (Girl’s Day’s Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama offer glimpses of Woo Soo Bin’s transformation as he goes from adolescence to adulthood. First, Woo Soo Bin begins the story as a high school student reaching the end of his teenage years, looking innocent and youthful as he plays with cats outdoors.

Until he meets Joo Yi Jae in his late teens, Woo Soo Bin lives his life strictly confined to a world designed by his parents. However, after Joo Yi Jae enters his life, she inspires him to dream his own dreams.

As an adult, Woo Soo Bin goes on to achieve those dreams by becoming an award-winning film director. After his first feature film sweeps the international film festival circuit, Woo Soo Bin returns to Joo Yi Jae’s side to keep a promise from 15 years ago.

Hwang In Youp commented, “‘Dream to You’ is a drama that asks the question ’What is it that I really want deep inside?’” He continued, “Soo Bin, who was living life without a dream, first discovers both dreams and love because of Yi Jae. And because of that same Yi Jae, he undergoes a transformation.”

The actor went on to reveal, “Every moment that I was acting, I kept the mindset: ‘From the Woo Soo Bin of the past to the Woo Soo Bin of the present, you, Joo Yi Jae, are the one who created the person that is Soo Bin. It’s all thanks to you.’ I tried to effectively convey those feelings [through my acting].”

“Dream to You” premieres on July 13 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch a trailer for the drama with English subtitles below!

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