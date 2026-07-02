Watch: 'My Idol, My Debut' Announces Premiere Date With New Trailer

MBC Plus’s upcoming drama “My Idol, My Debut” has revealed its premiere date with a new trailer and poster!

“My Idol, My Debut” is a time-slip coming-of-age story about a passionate fan who travels eight years into the past to prevent a tragic accident. In an effort to change fate, she winds up becoming an idol trainee.

THE BOYZ’s Q will star as Han Jae Ha, a key member of the boy group BOY TO THE MOON, while Hwang Ji Ah will play Choi Ae Ni, a devoted fan of Han Jae Ha who winds up becoming a member of the girl group IRION after traveling eight years back in time.

MBC has now confirmed that “My Idol, My Debut” will premiere on July 16. The first two episodes will air back-to-back on July 16 at 11:30 p.m. KST on MBC Dramanet, while Episodes 3 and 4 will air consecutively at the same time on July 23.

The newly released poster for the upcoming drama is split in half, using contrasting colors to highlight the distance between Han Jae Ha and Choi Ae Ni, who live in different worlds.

Meanwhile, the new trailer for the drama begins with Han Jae Ha on stage, saying, “There was someone who gave me courage during my school days.” The lights then go off, and an unseen assailant rushes on stage and stabs Han Jae Ha.

After watching the scene unfold on her phone, a devastated Choi Ae Ni runs out into the street, where she appears to get into a car accident that sends her back in time to 2018. She wakes up in her school uniform and is shocked to find a teenage Han Jae Ha at her door.

Later, Choi Ae Ni nervously tells Han Jae Ha, “You can’t die,” to which he replies with a scoff, “Why would I die?” Choi Ae Ni responds, “I’ll stay by your side and protect you no matter what.”

Check out the full trailer below!

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