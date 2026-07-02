ATEEZ Breaks Their 1st-Week Sales Record From 3 Years Ago With 'GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5'

ATEEZ has hit a new career high with their latest release!

Last week, ATEEZ made their highly-anticipated comeback with their new mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” and its accompanying title track “BAD” on June 26.

According to Hanteo Chart, ATEEZ has achieved the highest first-week sales of their entire career with the mini album. In the first week of its release (June 26 to July 2), “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5.” sold an impressive total of 1,885,712 copies, breaking ATEEZ’s previous first-week sales record of 1,707,870 set by their 2023 album “THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL” three years ago.

Congratulations to ATEEZ on their new personal record!