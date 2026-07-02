Kong Hyo Jin Is A Legendary Assassin Struggling To Balance Work And Married Life In 'A Bona Fide Killer'

MBC’s upcoming drama “A Bona Fide Killer” has shared a new glimpse of Kong Hyo Jin in her starring role!

“A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. In what marks her first MBC drama in 15 years, Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

On the surface, Yu Bo Na is an ordinary married woman, but unbeknownst to others, she is actually Kingfisher, a famous “one-shot, one-kill” assassin who eliminates heinous criminals with her sniper rifle. After returning to work following a three-year maternal leave, she resumes her dangerous double life.

In the upcoming drama, Yu Bo Na will find herself caught between work and her in-laws, alternating between her lethal job and her ordinary life at home. With a household consisting of her husband, daughter, mother-in-law, and three sisters-in-law, Yu Bo Na struggles to maintain domestic peace while also returning to the field as Kingfisher.

“A Bona Fide Killer” will premiere on July 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kong Hyo Jin in “Crazy Romance” on Viki below:

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Or check out her film “Hit-and-Run Squad” below!

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