Mun Ka Young Joins Former Co-Stars Cha Eun Woo And Kim Seon Ho At Fantagio

It’s official: Mun Ka Young has joined Cha Eun Woo and Kim Seon Ho at Fantagio!

On July 3, Fantagio announced that Mun Ka Young had signed an exclusive contract with the agency, which is currently home to her former co-stars Cha Eun Woo (“True Beauty”) and Kim Seon Ho (“Welcome to Waikiki 2”).

“We are extremely delighted to have signed a contract with Mun Ka Young, who has unlimited potential,” said Fantagio chairman Namgoong Kyun. “We plan to give Mun Ka Young our unsparing support as a dependable partner so that her many different talents and charms can shine even brighter in a variety of fields.”

Watch Mun Ka Young and Cha Eun Woo in “True Beauty” on Viki below:

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Or watch Mun Ka Young and Kim Seon Ho in “Welcome to Waikiki 2” below!

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