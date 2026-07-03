Hyeri Is A Struggling Reporter Who Once Dreamed Of Becoming A Film Director In New Drama 'Dream To You'

ENA’s upcoming drama “Dream to You” has released new stills featuring Hyeri in character!

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Ju Yi Jae (Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

In the drama, Hyeri plays Ju Yi Jae, a reporter in her 30s who works to make ends meet. She portrays a character who compromises with reality but never loses sight of her dream of becoming a film director.

Hyeri introduced the drama by saying, “‘Dream to You’ is a drama that gives hope. It is a project that will make everyone recall their childhood dreams and imagine them once again.” She continued, “Yi Jae is a character who does not forget her dreams even amidst reality, and through her reunion with Soo Bin, she is reminded of her dream of becoming a film director.”

“Dream to You” premieres on July 13 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

Watch a trailer for the drama with English subtitles below!

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