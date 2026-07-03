Cube Warns Against Impersonation Fraud + Threatens Legal Action

Cube Entertainment has threatened to take legal action against impersonation of the company and the spread of false information.

On July 3, the agency issued the following warning against impersonation fraud:

Hello. This is Cube Entertainment.

We are receiving reports that certain businesses have recently been spreading false information pretending that they have obtained our approval to set up performances by our artists in China, and they are using these false claims to solicit large investments from Chinese companies.

We are letting you know that no such arrangements exist, and we urge you to take extra caution in order to avoid suffering damages because of these [schemes].

Cube Entertainment plans to continue taking all necessary measures to protect the rights and interests of our company and its artists, as well as to prevent harm caused by the spread of false information or acts of impersonation.

Furthermore, if we catch any unauthorized use of our company name or our artists to spread false information, solicit investments, or sign contracts, we will respond with strong legal action, including filing both criminal complaints and civil lawsuits.