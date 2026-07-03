So Ji Sub Turns To His Friend Choi Dae Hoon For Help Finding His Daughter In 'Agent Kim Reactivated'

So Ji Sub and Choi Dae Hoon will join forces on the next episode of “Agent Kim Reactivated”!

Based on a popular webtoon, SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” is a new action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming third episode, Manager Kim seeks out his longtime friend Sung Han Soo (Choi Dae Hoon) during his search for his missing daughter. After Manager Kim turns to his trusty friend for help, the two reunite as a team for the first time in years.

The next stills show the dangerous duo back in action, displaying flawless teamwork as they face off against mysterious agents. With Manager Kim dressed in a black suit and Sung Han Soo wearing his taekwondo uniform, the two stand back-to-back with their guns drawn, keeping careful watch in all directions.

When Manager Kim and Sung Han Soo team up, they will deliver not only a thrilling action sequence but also the emotional resonance that comes from the loyal Sung Han Soo risking everything for a friend.

“In Episode 3, Manager Kim and Sung Han Soo become a team again, picking up the pace of the action in our ‘Dad universe,’” said the drama’s production team. “The fast-paced plot, refreshing action scenes, and the ‘bromance’ chemistry between the two actors will deliver a thrilling catharsis.”

The next episode of “Agent Kim Reactivated” will air on July 3 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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And watch Choi Dae Hoon in “The Good Detective 2” below:

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