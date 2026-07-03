BIGBANG's G-Dragon Named Ambassador For UNESCO World Heritage Committee

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon has been appointed honorary ambassador for the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

On July 3, the Korea Heritage Service announced, “G-Dragon is an artist who has exerted global influence across the arts and culture that goes beyond K-pop. We deemed him the right person to convey to the world the significance of the first World Heritage Committee session to be held in Korea.”

The Korea Heritage Service also mentioned G-Dragon’s establishment of the public-interest organization JUSPEACE Foundation, which strives to address social issues through the arts and promote public-interest culture. The agency remarked, “The JUSPEACE Foundation’s core value, that ‘small acts of participation can change the world and create peace,’ connects with the mindset of ‘international cooperation for peace’ pursued by UNESCO.”

On July 10, the JUSPEACE Foundation and UNESCO will launch a “Heritage in Peace” campaign, with G-Dragon appearing in promotional videos and in-person events. Donations raised through the campaign will be contributed to the UNESCO World Heritage Fund to help protect World Heritage sites threatened by war, climate change, and natural disasters.

G-Dragon commented, “I consider it an extremely meaningful honor to serve as the ambassador for the first UNESCO World Heritage Committee session to be held in South Korea.”

He continued, “As World Heritage sites are a shared asset that all of humanity must protect together, I want to convey a message of peace that resonates with many people and inspires them to take action.”

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee will hold its 48th session in Busan from July 19 to 29, marking the first time that the committee is convening in South Korea.

Source (1)