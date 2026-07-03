Park Eun Bin And Yang Se Jong Are Both Looked After By Loving Grandmothers In 'Spooky In Love'

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spooky in Love” has shared a glimpse of Park Eun Bin’s and Yang Se Jong’s relationships with their on-screen grandmothers!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Park Eun Bin stars as Cheon Yeo Ri, a chaebol heiress who is the CEO of the country’s top luxury hotel, while Yang Se Jong plays Ma Gang Wook, an ace prosecutor with a strong sense of justice and a lot of empathy.

Ye Soo Jung will play Cheon Yeo Ri’s grandmother Baek Kyung Ja, the chairwoman of a prominent hotel and resort group. Baek Kyung Ja took charge of the company after the passing of her husband, the group’s founder, and she wants her only grandchild Cheon Yeo Ri to become her successor.

However, after seeing Cheon Yeo Ri choose to live in self-imposed isolation while keeping other people at a distance, the worried Baek Kyung Ja is unable to hide her concern and heartache.

Meanwhile, Cha Mi Kyung will play Ma Gang Wook’s grandmother Paeng Myo Soon, who raised her grandson by herself after his parents passed away.

Paeng Myo Soon’s ultimate goal in life is her grandson’s health and happiness, and as someone who believes strongly in fate and destined connections, she is constantly worried that Ma Gang Wook will wind up entangled with someone incompatible.

A realistic grandmother who never stops nagging her beloved grandson, Paeng Myo Soon will add to the fun of the story as her love and concern for Ma Gang Wook impact the plot in unexpected ways.

To find out how both grandmothers strive to protect their grandchildren in their own ways, tune in to the premiere of “Spooky in Love” on July 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

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And watch Yang Se Jong in “Thirty But Seventeen” below:

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