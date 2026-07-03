Kim Myung Soo Reignites The Rivalry Between Former Bandmates Kwon So Hyun And Kang Min Ah In 'Love In Sync'

Get ready for a love triangle between Kim Myung Soo, Kang Min Ah, and Kwon So Hyun in upcoming drama “Love in Sync”!

“Love in Sync” is a romantic comedy about a woman who rejects empathy and a man burdened with too much of it. When they begin to share one another’s emotions through a supernatural phenomenon, they both embark on a journey of learning.

INFINITE’s Kim Myung Soo (L) will star as Cha Eun Hwan, a kind and highly sought-after psychological counselor, while Kang Min Ah will play Yoo Ji An, an A-list actress and former girl group member.

4minute’s Kwon So Hyun will play Han Yi Jin, a rising actress and Yoo Ji An’s rival. As former bandmates who have since become bitter enemies, there is a lot of bad blood between Yoo Ji An and Han Yi Jin.

Cha Eun Hwan winds up becoming an unexpected connection between the former bandmates, each of whom harbors her own emotional wounds. When these three people become entangled due to counseling, Cha Eun Hwan inadvertently reignites the feud between Yoo Ji An and Han Yi Jin.

The “Love in Sync” production team teased, “In the first episode of the drama, the wounds and conflict that have built up between Yoo Ji An and Han Yi Jin will be revealed. Please keep an eye on the story of their past rift and the tense of war of nerves between them.”

“Love in Sync” will premiere on July 4 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Dare to Love Me” on Viki below:

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And watch Kang Min Ah in “Gaus Electronics” below:

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