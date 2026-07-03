So Ji Sub And Choi Dae Hoon Storm Into Enemy Territory In 'Agent Kim Reactivated'

Manager Kim (So Ji Sub) is about to unleash his full potential in his desperate search for his daughter in “Agent Kim Reactivated”!

Based on a popular webtoon, SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

Spoilers

Previously, Manager Kim began his search for his missing daughter Min Ji (Seo Su Min). Declaring, “Then I guess I’ll have to become an outlawed middle-aged man,” he signaled the start of his relentless pursuit. The suspense intensified when it was revealed that Min Ji—who was believed to be dead—might still be alive. The episode ended on a cliffhanger as a phone call came in from the contact saved as “My Daughter,” heightening anticipation for what comes next.

In the upcoming Episode 3, Manager Kim’s search for his daughter takes a dramatic turn as his friend Sung Han Soo (Choi Dae Hoon) unexpectedly becomes his ally.

Newly released stills capture Manager Kim storming into the heart of enemy territory in a sharp black suit. Fighting alongside Sung Han Soo, he fearlessly charges at his enemies in explosive action sequences as his relentless pursuit of his daughter reaches a major turning point.

Episode 3 of “Agent Kim Reactivated” airs on July 3 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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And watch Choi Dae Hoon in “The Good Detective 2” below:

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