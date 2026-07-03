Park Se Young Stands Between Sung I Eon's Devotion And Park Sol La's Jealousy In 'Family Register'

MBC’s upcoming daily drama “Family Register” has unveiled a special poster!

“Family Register” tells the story of a child who is branded from birth as the person responsible for destroying a family and a woman who fights against society’s prejudice and a cruel fate to reclaim her life.

The newly released poster symbolically captures the complicated relationships between the characters, who are bound together by different wounds, desires, and intertwined destinies.

The poster features Na Ji Ni (Park Se Young), Lim Ji Hoo (Sung I Eon), and Do Do Hee (Park Sol La). Na Ji Ni, who has spent her entire life carrying the cruel label of being “the mistress’s daughter,” stares straight ahead with an unwavering gaze, reflecting her inner strength and resilience. Standing beside her is Lim Ji Hoo, whose neat suit and warm yet dependable expression suggest his determination to protect her. In contrast, Do Do Hee—who has envied Na Ji Ni’s talent since childhood—wears an expression that reveals her twisted ambition and deep-seated jealousy.

Adding to the intrigue is the tagline, “One person’s love becomes another person’s wound,” which raises anticipation for the trio’s fragile relationships and the romance that will unfold between them.

“Family Register” is scheduled to premiere on July 6. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Park Se Young in “Whisper” below:

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