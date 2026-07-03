Ji Sung And Moon So Ri's Polite Greeting Masks Hidden Agendas In 'The Apartment Job'

“The Apartment Job” has unveiled a glimpse of Ji Sung and Moon So Ri’s first encounter!

“The Apartment Job” follows former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for the apartment residents’ council president election in order to get his hands on the building’s hidden money. Along the way, he joins forces with residents to expose corruption and wrongdoing.

Ji Sung stars as Park Hae Kang, the legendary former boss of the Oasis Gang who was famous for never failing to collect outstanding debts. Moon So Ri plays Jang Sook Jin, a busybody resident who knows everything that goes on in the apartment complex.

The newly released stills capture the pair sharing a meaningful handshake in the middle of the apartment management office. In the scene, Park Hae Kang has just finished registering as a candidate for the residents’ council election after assembling his makeshift “family”—including former gang members, debtors, and even Kang Ha Ri (Ha Yun Kyung), a law firm part-timer who becomes entangled in his scheme through an unavoidable lie.

Just then, Jang Sook Jin, who has come to file a resident complaint, learns of his candidacy and unexpectedly extends her hand, saying, “Let’s work together to make this a better apartment.” Park Hae Kang carefully sizes her up with a piercing gaze before responding with his trademark gentlemanly yet unreadable smile.

Behind Park Hae Kang and Jang Sook Jin’s seemingly warm smiles, however, the members of Hae Kang’s “family” awkwardly applaud and laugh along, creating a hilarious contrast that hints at the true tension beneath the cordial exchange.

The production team commented, “Ji Sung and Moon So Ri’s first meeting serves as the starting point for humorously depicting the conflicts between the diverse personalities hiding beneath the peaceful façade of apartment life. We hope viewers will look forward to seeing how these two characters navigate the realistic neighborhood disputes that anyone who has lived in an apartment complex can relate to.”

“The Apartment Job” premieres on July 11 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” below:

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