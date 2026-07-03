Ha Seok Jin Dishes On Working With Hani, The Appeal Of 'Love On The Menu,' And More

Ha Seok Jin has shared insights into his upcoming drama “Love on the Menu”!

“Love on the Menu” is a family romance drama that follows Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Ha Seok Jin plays Kim Moo Jin, the perfectionist and prickly owner and head chef of an Italian restaurant. Though he appears to have it all, he was hopelessly devoted to his first love Han Gyu Rim and remained deeply in love with her. After she suddenly ended their relationship, he left for Italy, where he became a successful chef. Eight years later, he reunites with his first love, setting his life on an unexpected new course.

Ahead of the drama’s premiere, Ha Seok Jin shared why he chose the project, saying, “It’s been a long time since I came across a weekend drama with the kind of heartwarming story that appeals to viewers of all generations. What drew me in was that it goes beyond a simple romance between a man and a woman to explore family, relationships, the choices we make, and the feelings that never truly fade.”

Describing his character, Ha Seok Jin said Kim Moo Jin has the charm of someone who is “tough on the outside but soft on the inside.” “He seems composed, but he’s surprisingly inexperienced when it comes to certain emotions. He appears perfect, but in reality, he’s far from it—that gap is what makes Moo Jin so appealing,” he explained.

He went on to describe Han Gyu Rim’s place in Moo Jin’s heart, saying, “To Moo Jin, Han Gyu Rim isn’t simply a first love he misses. She’s someone he has never truly been able to move on from, no matter how much time has passed.”

When asked how similar he is to his character, Ha Seok Jin smiled and estimated their resemblance at “about 60 percent.” “We’re alike in that we’re both rational and logical at work, and we both naturally bicker with close friends. But Moo Jin is much more honest and straightforward about his emotions than I am,” he said.

Ha Seok Jin also shared a behind-the-scenes story about working with his co-star Hani. He said, “Before our first day of filming, we went for a walk together on a mountain trail, and that really helped us get past any awkwardness. Since we’re portraying two people who reunite after eight years apart, we’re working hard to find the right emotional rhythm for our characters.”

He also hinted at the fun friendship viewers can expect with Min Jin Woong, who plays Kim Moo Jin’s best friend of 20 years, Park Jung Woo. He shared, “Since we’re friends in real life, the rhythm of our conversations comes naturally, and we’ve been having a lot of fun filming together.”

Concluding the interview, Ha Seok Jin shared, “Because this is a long-form drama, I want to gradually build Kim Moo Jin’s character and let viewers get to know him over time.” He added, “’Love on the Menu’ is a drama about long-forgotten feelings beginning to stir once again. I hope viewers will enjoy watching it on weekend evenings and find moments that resonate with their own hearts.”

“Love on the Menu” premieres on July 25 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ha Seok Jin in “To My Beloved Thief” below:

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