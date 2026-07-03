Park Se Young's Expression Hardens After A Tense Late-Night Confrontation In 'Family Register'

MBC’s upcoming daily drama “Family Register” has unveiled intriguing new stills.

“Family Register” tells the story of a child who is branded from birth as the person responsible for destroying a family and a woman who fights against society’s prejudice and a cruel fate to reclaim her life.

Newly released stills showcase a completely different side of Na Ji Ni (Park Se Young) from what has previously been revealed. Born out of her parents’ twisted desires, Na Ji Ni has carried the cruel label of being “the mistress’s daughter” since childhood. Though burdened by deep emotional scars, she possesses remarkable inner strength as she quietly pursues her dreams. A Korean painting major with an artistic soul, Na Ji Ni has so far been portrayed as gentle and reserved. However, the latest stills reveal a much rougher, edgier side of the character.

In the image, Na Ji Ni sits alone in the corner of a convenience store late at night, dressed in a grey hoodie with a cap pulled low over her face. As she quietly loses herself in thought, her hidden expression creates an air of loneliness while also suggesting that something unsettling is about to unfold. Nearby, several female high school students in school uniforms can also be seen, raising curiosity about how they become connected to her.

The mood shifts dramatically in the next set of images. Seemingly caught in an unexpected incident, Na Ji Ni is shown breathing heavily, as if she has just been through a tense confrontation. Having thrown off the cap that once concealed her face, she stares intently at someone with a firm expression, further raising questions about what could have possibly happened.

“Family Register” is scheduled to premiere on July 6. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Park Se Young in “Whisper” below:

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