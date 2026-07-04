12 New K-Dramas To Check Out In July 2026

The second half of the year is off to a strong start with a stacked lineup of new K-dramas!

Here are new K-dramas premiering in July 2026:

“The Husband”

Korean Title: “결혼의 완성”

Cast: Namkoong Min, Lee Seol, Kim Dae Myeung, Lee Sang Hee

Premiere Date: July 4

Broadcast Details: Saturdays and Sundays at 9:20 p.m. KST on KBS2

“The Husband” is a thriller about Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min), a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol).

“Love in Sync”

Korean Title: “공감세포”

Cast: Kim Myung Soo, Kang Min Ah, Kwon So Hyun

Premiere Date: July 4

Broadcast Details: Saturdays and Sundays at 10:50 p.m. KST on Lifetime

“Love in Sync” is a rom-com about Cha Eun Hwan (Kim Myung Soo), a man burdened with too much empathy, and Yoo Ji An (Kang Min Ah), a woman who rejects it, as they begin to share one another’s emotions through a supernatural phenomenon.

“Family Register”

Korean Title: “가족관계증명서”

Cast: Park Se Young, Han Go Eun, Im Ji Eun

Premiere Date: July 6

Broadcast Details: weekdays at 7:05 p.m. KST on MBC, available on Viki

“Family Register” tells the story of a child who is branded from birth as the person responsible for destroying a family and a woman who fights against society’s prejudice and a cruel fate to reclaim her life.

“The Apartment Job”

Korean Title: “아파트”

Cast: Ji Sung, Ha Yun Kyung, Park Byung Eun, Moon So Ri

Premiere Date: July 11

Broadcast Details: Saturdays at 10:40 p.m. KST and Sundays at 10:30 p.m. KST on JTBC

“The Apartment Job” follows former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for the apartment residents’ council president election in order to get his hands on the building’s hidden money. Along the way, he joins forces with residents to expose corruption and wrongdoing.

Korean Title: “그대에게 드림”

Cast: Hwang In Youp, Hyeri, Baek Sung Chul, Lee Yul Eum

Premiere Date: July 13

Broadcast Details: Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST on ENA, available on Viki

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Joo Yi Jae (Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

Watch “Dream to You”:

Watch Now

“My Idol, My Debut”

Korean Title: “최애 데뷔”

Cast: Q, Hwang Ji Ah, Lee Jin Hyuk, Nana, Jung Ji Ahn, Kaede, Lee Chan Woo, Aisa

Premiere Date: July 16

Broadcast Details: Thursdays at 11:30 p.m. KST on MBC Drama

“My Idol, My Debut” is a time-slip coming-of-age story about Choi Ae Ni (Hwang Ji Ah), a passionate fan of Han Jae Ha (Q), who travels eight years into the past to prevent a tragic accident. In an effort to change fate, she winds up becoming an idol trainee.

“The East Palace”

Korean Title: “동궁”

Cast: Nam Joo Hyuk, Roh Yoon Seo, Cho Seung Woo

Premiere Date: July 17

Broadcast Details: all episodes released simultaneously at 4 p.m. KST on Netflix

“The East Palace” follows the story of Gu Cheon (Nam Joo Hyuk), who can traverse the world of ghosts, and Saeng Gang (Roh Yoon Seo), a court lady with the ability to hear ghosts, as they are summoned by the King (Cho Seung Woo) to unearth the cursed palace’s secrets.

“Spooky in Love”

Korean Title: “오싹한 연애”

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Yang Se Jong, Ong Seong Wu, Jo Hye Joo, Kim Do Wan

Premiere Date: July 18

Broadcast Details: Saturdays and Sundays at 9:10 p.m. KST on tvN

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between hotel heiress Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin) who can see ghosts and passionate prosecutor Ma Gang Wook (Yang Se Jong) who is terrified of them.

“A Shop for Killers 2”

Korean Title: “킬러들의 쇼핑몰 시즌2”

Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Kim Hye Joon

Premiere Date: July 22

Broadcast Details: Wednesdays at 4 p.m. KST on Disney+

“A Shop for Killers” is an action drama that follows Jeong Ji An (Kim Hye Joon), who moves in with her uncle Jeong Jin Man (Lee Dong Wook) following her parents’ passing. After Ji An inherits Jin Man’s shopping mall, Season 2 follows Ji An and Jin Man as they fight back against the global forces of Babylon.

“Love on the Menu”

Korean Title: “사랑이 온다”

Cast: Ha Seok Jin, Hani, Park Yoo Na, Bae Jung Nam

Premiere Date: July 25

Broadcast Details: Saturdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. KST on KBS2, available on Viki

“Love on the Menu” is a family romance drama that follows Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

“The Affair Was Just the Beginning”

Korean Title: “지금 불륜이 문제가 아닙니다”

Cast: Kim Hye Soo, Cho Yeo Jeong, Kim Ji Hun, Kim Jae Chul

Premiere Date: July 31

Broadcast Details: Fridays at 8 p.m. KST on Coupang Play, available on Viki

“The Affair Was Just the Beginning” is a black comedy that unfolds when a popular influencer couple and their next-door neighbors—a doctor couple locked in a bitter divorce battle—become entangled in an overwhelming secret that makes even an affair seem trivial.

“A Bona Fide Killer”

Korean Title: “유부녀 킬러”

Cast: Kong Hyo Jin, Jung Jun Won, Lee Sang Yi, Sung Dong Il

Premiere Date: July 31

Broadcast Details: Fridays and Saturdays at 9:50 p.m. KST on MBC, available on Viki

“A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about Yu Bo Na (Kong Hyo Jin), a seemingly ordinary working mom who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher,” as she fights to protect her work-life balance.

Vote in the poll above to share which K-dramas you’re watching in July!

Please refresh the page if the poll does not load.