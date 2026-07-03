Watch: ATEEZ Takes 1st Win For 'BAD' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By EVAN, SEVENTEEN's V8, And More

ATEEZ has won their first music show trophy for “BAD”!

On the July 3 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were ATEEZ’s “BAD” and Hearts2Hearts’s “Lemon Tang.” ATEEZ ultimately took the prize with a total of 9,688 points.

Congratulations to ATEEZ! Watch the winner announcement below!

Performers on today’s show included ATEEZ, Hearts2Hearts, SEVENTEEN’s V8, EVAN (Heeseung), RIIZE, MEOVV, izna, IDID, CLASSy, Choi Yoojung, Keyveatz, USPEER, AtHeart, UDTT, Baek A Yeon, HAENA, Kim Hee Jae, and U Sung Eun.

Watch the performances below:

ATEEZ – “BAD”

Hearts2Hearts – “Lemon Tang”

SEVENTEEN’s V8 – “singasong”

EVAN – “Ride or Die” and “Overflow”

RIIZE – “Do your dance”

MEOVV – “Hit ‘Em”

izna – “METRONOME”

IDID – “Attent!on”

CLASSy – “Tear Drop”

Choi Yoojung – “Perfect Target”

Keyveatz – “OXY”

USPEER – “WICKED GAME”

AtHeart – “Say It”

UDTT – “VIPER”

Baek A Yeon – “LISTEN”

HAENA – “Dear My Errors”

Kim Hee Jae – “Have you been waiting for me?”

U Sung Eun – “Glowing”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

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