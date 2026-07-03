Watch: Oh Yoon Ah Announces Remarriage In Heartfelt Video

Oh Yoon Ah has remarried!

On July 3, Oh Yoon Ah’s agency YA Entertainment shared, “Oh Yoon Ah recently completed her marriage registration and is now living with her husband. They have not yet decided on details such as a wedding ceremony.”

Later that day, Oh Yoon Ah personally shared the news with fans through her YouTube channel. In the video, she revealed, “I’m getting married,” before opening up about the emotional journey that led to her decision. She also spoke candidly about her son Min who has a developmental disability, and the heartfelt reasons behind choosing to remarry.

Having raised her son as a single mother for many years, Oh Yoon Ah shared, “For a long time, my son was always my top priority. I didn’t want that to become a burden for someone else. I had resigned myself to the idea that it would just be Min and me for the rest of our lives, but then I met someone truly wonderful.”

She went on to reveal that what ultimately changed her heart was the unconditional love her now-husband and his parents showed her son. She explained, “Because my husband isn’t a public figure, I want to be careful about sharing too much. He embraced my son so naturally and accepted him in every way he could. He was incredibly thoughtful, and that’s how we naturally became a family.”

As she spoke about her in-laws, Oh Yoon Ah became visibly emotional. She shared, “My husband’s parents are such wonderful people. They welcomed Min as if he were their own grandson. That’s not something that comes easily, and it made me realize that something like this is only possible when it’s truly meant to be.”

Watch Oh Yoon Ah personally sharing the news below (starting on the 4:30 mark):

Oh Yoon Ah married in 2007 and welcomed her son Min later in the same year before divorcing in 2015.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Watch Oh Yoon Ah in “Queen of Masks” on Viki below:

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