'Agent Kim Reactivated' Earns Highest Ratings Of Any Miniseries In 2026 In Just 3 Episodes

In just three episodes, SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” has already become the most-watched miniseries of the year so far!

On July 3, the new action revenge drama starring So Ji Sub soared to its highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, the third episode of “Agent Kim Reactivated” scored an average nationwide rating of 18.8 percent, making it the most-watched program of any kind to air on Friday.

Not only does the figure mark a personal record for the new show, but it also marks the highest viewership ratings achieved by any miniseries thus far in 2026.

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Agent Kim Reactivated”!

Watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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And check out his film “Alienoid” below:

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