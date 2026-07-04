STAYC's Seeun To Sit Out Schedule Due To Health

STAYC’s Seeun will not be participating in the fan signing event scheduled for today.

On the morning of July 4 KST, High Up Entertainment announced that Seeun would be sitting out STAYC’s fan signing event that day due to a “worsening of her health.”

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello.

This is High Up Entertainment. Due to a worsening of her health, [STAYC] member Seeun will not be able to participate in today’s fan signing event. Seeun will be resting in order to recover. We are terribly sorry for giving cause for concern to the SWITH [STAYC’s fans] who must have been waiting for today’s fan signing event, and information regarding today’s fan signing event will be announced later by the retailer. We will do our utmost to help Seeun make a speedy recovery.

Thank you.

Get well soon, Seeun!