Lee Jun Young Falls Into A Trap In 'Reborn Rookie'

Will Lee Jun Young be able to escape Jung Jae Sung’s clutches on “Reborn Rookie”?

JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie” is a drama that tells the story of Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of leading conglomerate Choiseong Group. After an accident, he unexpectedly finds himself living an unwanted second life when his soul is swapped into the youthful body of soccer player Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

Spoilers

Up until now, Hwang Jun Hyun (now Kang Yong Ho in spirit) has striven to protect Choiseong Group to the best of his ability. He even made the difficult decision to sacrifice his own honor by personally taking responsibility for the slush fund scandal caused by Kang Jae Seong (Jin Goo).

However, after all his hard work cleaning up his eldest children’s mistakes, Hwang Jun Hyun now finds himself facing the ordeal of being kidnapped. Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode capture him being held captive by Kang Yong Ho’s longtime nemesis Na Byeong Mo (Jung Jae Sung).

For years, Na Byeong Mo been carefully plotting to take over Choiseong Group, even going so far as to marry his daughter into the family. Now that he finally has his bitter rival at his mercy, Na Byeong Mo wears a chilling smile as he gazes fiercely into Hwang Jun Hyun’s eyes.

However, Hwang Jun Hyun’s spirit is just as formidable. Despite being helplessly tied up and sporting wounds on his face, Hwang Jun Hyun maintains his composure, staring coldly at his captor without backing down.

To learn Hwang Jun Hyun’s fate—and how this kidnapping will impact Choiseong Group—tune in to the next episode of “Reborn Rookie” on July 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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