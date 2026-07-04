Kim Myung Soo And Kang Min Ah Share An Unexpected Connection From The Past In 'Love In Sync'

Kim Myung Soo and Kang Min Ah may share more than one connection in their upcoming drama “Love in Sync”!

“Love in Sync” is a romantic comedy about a woman who rejects empathy and a man burdened with too much of it. When they begin to share one another’s emotions through a supernatural phenomenon, they both embark on a journey of learning.

INFINITE’s Kim Myung Soo (L) will star as Cha Eun Hwan, a highly sought-after psychological counselor whose ability to see through his clients’ emotions has made him famous for helping actors improve their skills.

One day, Cha Eun Hwan is surprised when an ordinary day is interrupted by the visit of a new client: Yoo Ji An (Kang Min Ah), an A-list actress and former girl group member. After being constantly caught up in controversy over her acting skills and enduring merciless criticism during filming, Yoo Ji An winds up seeking out Cha Eun Hwan in the hopes of improving her acting.

However, despite desperately needing his help, Yoo Ji An keeps her guard up when Cha Eun Hwan asks about her past as part of the counseling process. As she refuses to open up, an awkward atmosphere settles in between Cha Eun Hwan, who seems to be harboring a secret, and Yoo Ji An, who rarely lets her true feelings show.

Later, Yoo Ji An picks up a family photo sitting on Cha Eun Hwan’s desk while he is away for a moment.

Although she initially picks up the photo without thinking much of it, it winds up unexpectedly triggering a trauma response, piquing curiosity as to what sort of connection might link the two characters.

The “Love in Sync” production team commented, “The first episode will depict not only Cha Eun Hwan and Yoo Ji An’s first meeting, but the unexpected connection between the two of them and the beginning of their relationship. You’ll be able to enjoy the drama even more if you keep an eye on how the two characters, who are each harboring their own wounds and secrets, wind up becoming entangled.”

“Love in Sync” will premiere on July 4 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Dare to Love Me” on Viki below:

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And watch Kang Min Ah in “Gaus Electronics” below:

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