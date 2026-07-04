Namkoong Min's Life Is Turned Upside Down By One Phone Call In 'The Husband'

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “The Husband” has shared a suspenseful new glimpse of tonight’s premiere!

“The Husband” is a thriller starring Namkoong Min as a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming first episode capture the tense moment when neurosurgeon Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min) receives a phone call that turns his entire world upside down.

Stunned by what he hears on the other side of the line, Kang Tae Joo freezes in shock, his usual composure nowhere to be found. He even stares blankly at his phone screen for a long time, piquing curiosity as to what could have elicited such a reaction.

The drama’s production team heaped praise on Namkoong Min’s acting, emphasizing how he skillfully portrayed the nuanced changes in Kang Tae Joo’s emotions over the course of the phone call.

“Through the role of Kang Tae Joo, Namkoong Min will once again take the small screen by storm with another masterful display of his acting skills,” they said. “Please tune in to the premiere to find out what the pivotal incident is that shakes up Kang Tae Joo’s entire life.”

“The Husband” will premiere on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in “The Veil” on Viki below:

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