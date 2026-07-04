Watch: I.O.I Takes 3rd Win For 'Suddenly' On 'Music Core'; Performances By V8, ATEEZ, EVAN, And More

I.O.I has scored their first-ever music show triple crown!

On the July 4 episode of “Music Core,” I.O.I’s “Suddenly” was announced as the winner with 7,518 points over 6,750 points for ATEEZ’s “BAD” and 5,168 points for aespa’s “LEMONADE.”

Congratulations to I.O.I!

This week’s “Music Core” featured performances by V8, Baek A Yeon, Choi Yoojung, ATEEZ, EVAN, CLASSy, PRIMROSE, Jang Haneum, RIIZE, MEOVV, izna, Hearts2Hearts, UDTT, USPEER, AtHeart, IDID, dodree, Keyveatz, and HAENA.

Watch the performances below:

UDTT – “VIPER”

HAENA – “Dear My Errors”

Keyveatz – “OXY”

AtHeart – “Say It”

dodree – “HAWWAH”

PRIMROSE – “Cosmic”

IDID – “Attent!on”

Baek A Yeon – “LISTEN”

USPEER – “WICKED GAME”

CLASSy – “Tear Drop”

izna – “METRONOME”

Hearts2Hearts – “Lemon Tang”

MEOVV – “Hit ‘Em”

Jang Haneum – “Is It Love?”

Choi Yoojung – “Perfect Target”

EVAN – “Ride or Die”

RIIZE – “Do your dance”

ATEEZ – “BAD”

V8 – “rat race” and “singasong”