'Agent Kim Reactivated' Ratings Soar Past 20 Percent As 'The Husband' Premieres

SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” shows no signs of slowing down!

On July 4, viewership ratings for the new action revenge drama soared past the 20 percent mark. According to Nielsen Korea, the fourth episode of “Agent Kim Reactivated” jumped to an average nationwide rating of 21.6 percent, making it the most-watched drama of any kind to air in 2026.

Additionally, just four episodes into its run, “Agent Kim Reactivated” has already achieved the third-highest viewership ratings of any Friday-Saturday drama in SBS history. To date, “Agent Kim Reactivated” has been bested only by the hit dramas “The Penthouse 2” and “The Fiery Priest.”

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s new drama “The Husband” premiered to an average nationwide rating of 4.4 percent for its first episode.

JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie,” which has just one episode left in its run, earned its highest ratings to date for a Saturday (when its ratings have generally been lower compared to Sundays) ahead of its series finale. The penultimate episode of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 10.8 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” earned an average nationwide rating of 13.6 percent for the night.

Watch full episodes of “Reborn Rookie” with subtitles on Viki below:

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