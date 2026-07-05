Seo In Guk's Ex-Wife Affects His Relationship With Park Ji Hyun In 'See You At Work Tomorrow!'

Get ready for a shift in the relationship between Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun on “See You at Work Tomorrow!”

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a new romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Spoilers

At the end of the previous episode of “See You at Work Tomorrow!”, Cha Ji Yoon happened to witness Kang Si Woo’s ex-wife Choi Su Jin (Park Ye Young) calling his name affectionately at the office. After seeing them acting friendly towards one another, Cha Ji Yoon couldn’t help wondering about their relationship and whether they had decided to stay friends after their divorce. Then, when she realized she was bothered by the interaction, she began questioning why she “felt this way.”

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode capture a conversation between Kang Si Woo and Choi Su Jin. As the two ex-spouses sit across from one another at a cafe, Choi Su Jin wears a faint smile, piquing curiosity as to what they could be talking about.

Another set of stills hints at a change in the dynamic between Cha Ji Yoon and Kang Si Woo. As she interacts with him at work, Cha Ji Yoon’s expression seems considerably different from before: a change that doesn’t go unnoticed by Kang Si Woo.

Now that Cha Ji Yoon has become aware of her own feelings towards Kang Si Woo, which seem to go beyond a professional relationship, she will pay even closer attention to him. Meanwhile, Kang Si Woo will also notice her watching him, creating a new tension between them.

To find out how Choi Su Jin will impact the relationship between Cha Ji Yoon and Kang Si Woo—and how Cha Ji Yoon will come to terms with her new feelings—catch the next episode of “See You at Work Tomorrow!” on July 6 at 8:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki below:

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And check out Seo In Guk’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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