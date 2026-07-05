Jennie Breaks Top 3 Of Billboard Radio Songs Chart For 1st Time With Tame Impala Collab 'Dracula'

Both BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Tame Impala have hit new career highs on U.S. radio with their remix of “Dracula”!

This week, Jennie and Tame Impala’s collab version of “Dracula” soared to new peaks of No. 3 on both Billboard’s Radio Songs chart and Pop Airplay chart, marking new all-time highs for both singers.

Billboard’s Radio Songs chart measures weekly plays on U.S. radio stations across all genres, while the Pop Airplay chart measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States.

“Dracula” also returned to its peak of No. 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100, the main chart ranking the most popular songs in the United States.

Additionally, “Dracula” remained No. 1 on both Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and Dance Streaming Songs chart this week. The song also climbed back up to No. 6 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart, No. 7 on the Global 200, No. 12 on the Digital Song Sales chart and Songs of the Summer chart, as well as No. 25 on the Streaming Songs chart.

Meanwhile, Jennie took No. 87 on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking her 16th week on the chart as a solo artist.

Congratulations to both Jennie and Tame Impala!