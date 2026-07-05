Watch: Girls' Generation's Yuri Reveals Her Jeju Island Home In 'I Live Alone' Preview

Girls’ Generation’s Yuri will be sharing a peek inside her home and life on Jeju Island on MBC’s “I Live Alone”!

In a newly released preview for next week’s episode of “Home Alone,” Yuri shares that the first place she’s ever lived on her own is Jeju Island, adding that she’s now in her third year of living alone.

After showing off her home, which she describes as “a space of my own,” Yuri goes on to reveal some of the unglamorous realities of living on Jeju Island, where she struggles to battle both moisture and bugs.

Yuri’s episode of “I Live Alone” will air on July 10 at 11:10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below! (Yuri first appears in the video at 1:02.)

Watch full episodes of “I Live Alone” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And watch Yuri in her drama “Parole Examiner Lee” below:

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