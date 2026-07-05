Watch: RESCENE Reveals Dorm + Sheds Tears While Visiting Geoje In 'The Manager' Preview

RESCENE will be sharing a glimpse inside their dorm and paying a meaningful visit to Geoje on MBC’s “The Manager”!

The popular reality show has aired a preview of its upcoming episode, which will feature the members of RESCENE as guests.

The new preview starts with a montage of RESCENE’s past, when they were relatively unknown to the public. The clip then cuts to Minami and Woni’s massively viral “Geoje yaho” meme, which recently led to the group skyrocketing to fame.

Next, the preview offers a sneak peek of RESCENE’s dorm, which the members mention that they are revealing for the first time on “The Manager.” Amidst footage of the idols hanging out, joking around, and sharing clothes at home, Woni explains that they only have one bathroom in their dorm.

Afterwards, all five members of RESCENE travel to Geoje, where a red carpet has been laid out especially for them. When the residents of Geoje recognize the group, the members get emotional, and Woni tears up.

However, the tears don’t stop there. Over a meal, the idols reminisce about the early days of their career, with Woni mentioning that they weren’t always able to perform on music shows, even when they wanted to. As the RESCENE members wipe their tears, Woni jokes, “Geoje women don’t cry!”

The next episode of “The Manager” will air on July 11 at 11 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!