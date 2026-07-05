Namkoong Min Suffers A Nosebleed During Police Interrogation In 'The Husband'

Namkoong Min will be subjected to an intense police interrogation on “The Husband”!

KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” is a new thriller drama about a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

Spoilers

On the first episode of “The Husband,” neurosurgeon Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min) told his wife Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol) that he wanted a divorce. The next day, Go Se Yoon was kidnapped, and Kang Tae Joo was framed for having hired someone to “get rid of” her. The episode ended on a cliffhanger as the culprit ambushed Kang Tae Joo with a stun gun.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode, Kang Tae Joo undergoes a high-pressure interrogation at the police station. As he is questioned in an interrogation room, Kang Tae Joo’s face is pale and full of despair.

Later, when things take an unexpected turn, Kang Tae Joo winds up exploding in a fit of rage at the bewildering situation in which he finds himself. Although he does his best to calmly explain his side of things, he becomes flustered by the mounting pressure from the police.

Eventually, Kang Tae Joo is seen looking disheveled with his nose bleeding and his head bowed low.

To find out what happens to Kang Tae Joo in the interrogation room, catch the next episode of “The Husband” on July 5 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in “The Veil” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)