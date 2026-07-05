Kim Myung Soo Worries About Kang Min Ah Outside Her Hospital Room In 'Love In Sync'

Get ready for an eventful second episode of “Love in Sync”!

“Love in Sync” is a new romantic comedy about a woman who rejects empathy and a man burdened with too much of it. When they begin to share one another’s emotions through a supernatural phenomenon, they both embark on a journey of learning.

Spoilers

On the first episode of “Love in Sync,” Cha Eun Hwan (INFINITE’s Kim Myung Soo) witnessed his new client Yoo Ji An (Kang Min Ah) suffering a panic attack. When Cha Eun Hwan briefly stepped outside to take a call, the power went out in the building, leaving a panicking Yoo Ji An trapped inside his dark office.

Recalling that Yoo Ji An experienced intense fear when left alone on rainy days, Cha Eun Hwan rushed back to his office and managed to break down the malfunctioning door in order to reach her. Just as she lost consciousness, Yoo Ji An fell forward and unexpectedly kissed Cha Eun Hwan.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode, a worried Cha Eun Hwan lingers outside Yoo Ji An’s hospital room, unable to hide his concern after her panic attack.

Unaware of this, Yoo Ji An is lost in thought in her hospital bed as she recalls her first encounter with Cha Eun Hwan, a man who seemed to see right through her.

Meanwhile, Cha Eun Hwan winds up experiencing a crisis of his own. Cha Eun Hwan, who rose to fame due to his unique counseling method of “imaginary revenge,” falls into shock after hearing news of a client being involved in an unexpected incident.

To find out what lies in store for Cha Eun Hwan and Yoo Ji An, catch the next episode of “Love in Sync” on July 5 at 10:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Dare to Love Me” on Viki below:

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And watch Kang Min Ah in “Gaus Electronics” below:

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