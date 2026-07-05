Watch: So Ji Sub Impresses With His Action Scenes On Set Of 'Agent Kim Reactivated'

SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” has unveiled a new making-of video!

The new behind-the-scenes video begins with So Ji Sub and Hwang Seong Bin rehearsing their action scene together, walking through the motions of the punches. So Ji Sub thoughtfully makes sure Hwang Seong Bin is shielded from the rain as soon as the scene ends. When Hwang Seong Bin jokes, “If it’s for a project, I don’t feel cold in the slightest,” So Ji Sub remarks, “You shouldn’t lie.”

So Ji Sub continues to impress with his action scenes, skillfully using props and perfecting the action timing so that the scenes are filmed smoothly and realistically.

Watch the full making-of video below!

“Agent Kim Reactivated” airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch So Ji Sub in “Oh My Venus” on Viki:

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